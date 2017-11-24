Bigg Boss 11 witnessed several fights as well as friendships in the house, and one of such strong bonds we have seen was between Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. They were like best buddies in the house, but the recent episode said to have ended their friendship.

Akash, who always stood in support for his friends and especially Puneesh, was betrayed by his own friend. Last night, viewers saw how Akash Dadlani tried to convince his best friend Puneesh to make him the captain.

But to make Akash the captain, Puneesh had to eliminate Hiten Tejwani from the captaincy task. According to Puneesh, if he did so, then would become bad in the eyes of the audience. Thus, he decided to step back. This deeply affected Akash.

As a result, Akash lost his cool and started shouting like a mad person. While housemates tried to calm him down and make him understand, Akash was seen quite heartbroken with the betrayal.

As we have seen earlier, that Akash has always supported his friends. He gave money to Shilpa Shinde, sacrificed captaincy for Sabyasachi Satapathy, shaved off his head for Bandgi Kalra, made Arshi Khan smile when she was crying because of Priyank Sharma and has always stood beside Puneesh in every fight.

When an occasion came for Puneesh to support his friend, he failed, and this irked Akash. In fact, Arshi and Shilpa Shinde were seen saying that Akash do not deserve to be a captain. Ultimately, Hiten became the captain.

Puneesh was later seen crying as he lost a good friend like Akash. But Bigg Boss 11 fans seem to have chosen their side. They have no sympathy for Puneesh.

Akash Dadlani is deeply offended! What caused him to lose his calm? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/EOYx9MSKZc — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 23, 2017

Bigg Boss fans have supported Akash and slammed Puneesh and Shilpa for using him.

Here's what Bigg Boss fans have to say:

I feel like giving Tight Slap to this sh*** fake ma Bandgi-Puneesh



Will see what Salman bhai has to say about this betrayal done to Akash



Im with Akash

STAY STRONG AKASH #BiggBoss11 #ImWithAkash #SupportAkash #AkashDadlani

SUPPORT AKASH DADLANI — ??Pratibha?? (@MPratibha3) November 24, 2017

Hiten tejwani didn't support puneesh frm Day1,

Hiten tejwani didn't stand for shilpa in her fight with vikash,

Hiten Tejwani didn't fight to priyank n ben for Arshi,

Hiten Tejwani didn't shaved his hair for bandagi.



Still they prefer him over #AkashDadlani ?

Why?? #BB11 — ? Swaggy Devil? (@Toofani_Devil) November 23, 2017

Agree with u @BiggBossCritic1 .. Even i felt bad for #AkashDadlani ..he shaved his head for #puneesh 's gf #bandagi ... Gave all the money for #ShilpaShinde ..ab sabne image k chakkr mai fir usse sacrifice kradiya... Justified hai uske action#BiggBoss11 #BiggBoss #bb11 #BB11 — Bigg Boss Eyes? (@biggbosskhabar) November 23, 2017

Akash always cheated by his friends.



But he is always in support of his Friends at any time(puneesh) or at any cost(shilpa).



Real Heart person...AKASH DADLANI.#StayStrongAkash#AkashDadlani#ImWithAkash@BiggBoss@AkashDadlani08 — brijendra pandey (@BrijendraP) November 23, 2017

#AkashDadlani’s behaviour is completely right! You are the best!! ?



He shaved his head for #BandagiKalra as #PuneeshSharma said!

Now both turned against him!

This is shit!



puneesh lost a brother cum friend!#bb11 #BiggBoss11 #ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/oVCxtKwkiW — Moses Sk (@moses7m) November 23, 2017

Hate For #PuneeshSharma and #BandgiKalra Everywhere.

I m Disappointed with #ShilpaShinde Fans they r supporting them instead of #AkashDadlani who always stands by her. #Puneesh the Biggest Hypocrite who broke Akash and shilpa True bond — Kamal Daiya (@kamaldaiya66) November 23, 2017

Very Sad for Aaksh he is clean heart guy And they all made him fool he sacrificed captaincy for bandagi and one more time n Puneesh shows how mean he is. Aakash has a class he do lot of drama but always did in manners never abused anyone. #BiggBoss11 #AkashDadlani ?️?️ — BIGG BOSS 11 (@mpawansingh) November 23, 2017

Shilpa and Punish are just using him #AkashDadlani. In spite of max contribution in Bigg Boss, he didn't consider a contender of captaincy by #ShilpaShinde. And Puneesh. So called brother... Always stab him on the back.. ? — ☣♏UKUL ?HUKLA☣ (@MukulShukla27) November 23, 2017