Bigg Boss has often been a great platform for struggling or aspiring actors to enter the world of Bollywood.

While many have made it in the television or film industries over the years from the platform, according to the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie.

Bigg Boss 11: Crowd misbehave, pull Hina Khan's hair in mall; Divya Agarwal upset with horrific incident [VIDEO]

Bandgi will play the role of a radio jockey. "She will be playing a part in a film starring an A-lister. She plays a critical character in the movie," a source told Pinkvilla.

The movie is said to be in its initial stages and will star an A-lister. If the report is to be believed, the film will go on floors soon.

Bandgi had, soon after being evicted from Bigg Boss 11, made an appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat along with another eliminated contestant Hiten Tejwani.

Bandgi grabbed a lot of eyeballs during her stay inside the madhouse owing to her closeness with Puneesh Sharma.

Bandgi and Puneesh's over-the-top PDA had been a cause of irritation for not just their co-contestants but also viewers. Their romance went from cute to dirty and wild.

At one point, Puneesh was also heard telling Bandgi to remove her clothes while both were under the sheet, despite Salman Khan's warning them to not get cosy on national television and cause an embarrassment to their parents.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde, who is still inside the house and is one of the strongest contenders to win the show, has reportedly bagged a new show with Colors TV.

"The channel has chalked out a plan. They are developing a new show with Shilpa. Once BB goes off the air, she will mostly be offered the TV show", a source was quoted as saying to DNA.

If the news turns out to be true, it will surely be a treat for fans who miss her on screen.

Shilpa has been away from the small screen after the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai controversy made big news. Bigg Boss 11 may be a turning point in her life.