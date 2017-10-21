After Zubair Khan and Sshivani Durga got voted out in the first and second elimination rounds of Bigg Boss 11, it's time for the third contestant to be evicted from the show.

Although the official announcement about the third contestant to be eliminated this season will be made by host Salman Khan on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode (October 22), viewers have revealed the name of the contestant they want ousted from the house this week.

Five contestants — Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Sapna Choudhary and Luv Tyagi — have been nominated for eviction in the third week.

And as per viewers' choice, Puneesh should be eliminated from the house.

International Business Times, India, conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should be eliminated from show this week.

In the end, 33.33 percent people voted to say they want Puneesh out of the house.

Given the poll, it is obvious that Puneesh is on the top of the viewers' hate list.

Akash and Luv got the second-highest share of votes with 22.22 percent, each while Hina got the third-highest portion of votes — 16.67 percent.

It seems the viewers are enjoying Sapna's stint inside the house, and hence she received the lowest number of votes (5.56 percent).

Meanwhile in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, the housemates selected the best performers of luxury budget task — Hina and Sapna — as contenders in the captaincy race.

Hina emerged the winner of the task to choose a new leader, and became the new captain of the house.