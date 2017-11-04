The upcoming Sunday episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 11, will see one of the eight nominated contestants getting eliminated from the show.

Although the official announcement of the elimination will be made by host Salman Khan during the episode, viewers have revealed the name of the contestant they want ousted.

Eight contestants – Dhinchak Pooja, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Benafsha Soonawalla – have been nominated for eviction in Week 5.

And as per viewers' choice, Bandgi should be eliminated from the house.

International Business Times, India, conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should be eliminated this week.

In the end, 39.39 percent of those who participated said they want Bandgi out of house.

Sabyasachi got the second highest share of votes with 21.21 percent, while Pooja and Shilpa received 12.12 percent votes each.

Priyank received 6.06 percent votes while 9.09 percent people voted for Benafsha.

Both Hina and Hiten received zero percent votes and with this it seems the viewers are enjoying their stint in the house and don't want them eliminated.

Meanwhile, Salman's Bigg Boss 11 has finally managed to make it to the list of top 10 most watched shows among urban areas in Week 43 of 2017.

The controversial show managed to grab ninth rank with 4.5 million viewership.