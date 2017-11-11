Another startling episode awaits viewers of Bigg Boss 11 as not one but two nominated contestants will be evicted from the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

According to a report in Bollywood life, the two contestants who will be shown the door are Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui. The two received the least number of votes and hence have been eliminated.

Sabyasachi and Mehjabi were nominated along with Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla.

The double eviction has come as a surprise given that the contestants have been playing well. It should be noted that Sabyasachi had managed to become the next captain of the house after winning the captaincy task in which he competed against Akash Dadlani and Bandgi Kalra.

The episode was shot on Friday, November 10, and will be telecast in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Besides the double eviction, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also see Kapil Sharma making an appearance to promote his film Firangi. With the comedian-actor inside the house, the episode will surely be a laughing riot.