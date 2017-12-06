The housemates of Bigg Boss 11 will be in for a pleasant surprise when their family members walk in to house to meet and greet them. According to reports, the family members will be entering the house on December 6 and the episode will be aired in the coming days.

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan fans prove their loyalty; actress crosses 2 million followers on Facebook

A source told Indian Express that Vikas Gupta's mother, Puneesh Sharma's father and Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal will be entering the show. "As of now, Puneesh Sharma's father, Vikas Gupta's mother and Priyank Sharma's estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal have been confirmed. The makers are still figuring out the other contestants' family members," the source said.

It will be quite interesting to see the face-off between Divya and Priyank and if she announces her breakup with the contestant on National television.

Also, Puneesh, who had a bitter-sweet relation with his father, will be shocked to see him on the show.

The report also said that Hiten Tejwani's wife and actress Gauri Pradhan is likely to go inside the house while Shilpa Shinde will have her brother joining her.

Surprisingly, Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal may not be entering to meet her, hence the makers are trying to get one of her friends or family for the episode.

As for Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi, it is yet to be known if they will have a visitor or not.

In every season, the family episode has been one of the most entertaining and emotional one. In a few seasons, housemates got the chance to spend some time with their families, however, in the past few seasons, inmates were asked to stand still like statues while the family members share their suggestions to them.