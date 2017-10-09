Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) team is busy with promotions as the movie is set to hit the screens on October 20. The star cast recently appeared on Bigg Boss 11 eviction day and entertained everyone along with Salman Khan.

Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and director Rohit Shetty arrived on Bigg Boss 11. However, one prominent face was missing from the team -- Arshad Warsi.

His absence has raised eyebrows and speculations were rife that Arshad didn't appear on the show because of Salman, Mid-Day reported. Not many people know that the Sultan actor was reportedly miffed with Arshad regarding one of his jokes on the Bigg Boss host.

During the promotions of The Legend Of Michael Mishra last year, Arshad had taken a dig at the superstar. At one of the events, the Munnabhai MBBS actor was asked whether his character of a Bihari villager owned a buffalo in the film or not.

"No, that's for Salman Khan. Since Baby ko bhains pasand hai", he replied, referring to Salman's movie song, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai.

According to sources, it didn't go down well with Salman, which somehow reached to Arshad's ears. Mid-Day reported that Arshad keeps a safe distance from the superstar and this was the reason why he didn't join his Golmaal team on Bigg Boss 11.

A source told the daily: "Bigg Boss is special to Arshad since he had hosted the first season. However, he skipped it because he was unsure of rubbing shoulders with Salman."

Is this really the reason? While his absence raised several questions, the movie's spokesperson said: "Arshad didn't attend due to a prior commitment."

Which version do you believe? Share your views in the comment section.