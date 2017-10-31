Bigg Boss 11 day 28 was nomination day, but the episode had many entertaining moments as well.

Luv Tyagi became the new captain of the house at the beginning of the episode and someone had fallen in love with him by the end of it.

Do you know who is she? That girl is Dhinchak Pooja. Yes, you heard it right!

Remember she had chosen Luv against Hiten Tejwani and Sapna Choudhary in the Sultani akhada on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

For people who missed the Monday episode, here's what happened:

Towards the end, the contestants were set to go to bed and the lights were out. Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Pooja were having a conversation, when Arshi asked Dhinchak: "Do you like Luv?"

Pooja replied: "No I don't. But everyone in the house is saying that he likes me."

To this, Akash said: "Don't lie, I have not heard anyone talking about it."

Pooja replied that Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde told her that Luv likes her.

While Akash was pulling her leg, Arshi called Priyank Sharma and Benafsha and said: "Dhinchak ko Luv se pyaar hogya [Dhinchak has fallen in love with Luv]."

Pooja covered her face with a blanket, while Priyank went to Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra to break the news.

The upcoming episode will witness Luv discussing this matter with the other contestants.

Does Pooja really likes Luv or is it just for fun? Or it may be a Dhinchak way of planning and strategy?

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fans are feeling sorry for Luv and have shared their views on this, which will leave you in splits.

Mac‏ @rozyfeb9

#DhinchakPooja started Loving #LuvTyagi. 2 mins silence for Luv. Luv, best wishes for u man xD.. #BB11

Ganesh Gawali‏ @gawaliganesh28

#Dhinchakpooja ko #Luvtyagi se pyar ho gaya hy... This will be best love stroy #BiggBoss11 #BB11

Riya‏ @Riya060417

#DhinchakPooja trying a game plan to be in love with #LuvTyagi Epic Fail!!! #BiggBoss11

Sujata dehuri‏ @Babynasuja

OMG #Dhinchakpooja is loving #LuvTyagi. .now pooja gonna do dhinchak love

Subham Shaw‏ @reelsubham

#BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 The Best moment of yesterday's episode was #Dhinchakpooja ko #Luvtyagi se Pyaar ho Gaya ❤

Saurabh Shukla‏ @ishuklasaurabh

@DhinchakPooja IS FALLING IN Love,#Luv (Tyagi) IS NOW FALLING DOWN #BB11

Harshada #TZH‏ @IAmTheSalmanFan