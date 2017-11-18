Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting day by day and it seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more enthralling for viewers.

After the latest pool party inside the house, now reports has been doing the rounds that Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone will make appearances during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with host Salman Khan.

Deepika will be on the show to promote her film Padmavati while Sunny will make an appearance for the promotion of Tera Intezaar.

A Bollywood Life report said that Deepika would make a dashing entry and would dance to the Angrezi Beat number. Sunny too will add the hotness quotient on the show. Both the actresses have been regular visitors of the show for the past few seasons.

Besides Deepika and Sunny's presence on Bigg Boss 11, the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman will also see the elimination of one of the nominated contestants. Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary have been nominated for eviction this week. Rumour has it there will be no eviction this week as the show already witnessed double elimination the previous week. Also, Hina may be sent to a secret room from where she will be able to witness her co-contestants' perspective about her and the game.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, viewers witnessed a pool party organised inside the house. Hina, Bandgi and Benafsha flaunted her curves by entering the pool in bikinis.

The same day, Bandgi defeated her lover Puneesh Sharma in the captaincy task and became the new captain of the house. Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde were sent to jail.