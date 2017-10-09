The day 8 of Bigg Boss 11 kicked off with the housemates waking up to the song Khoon Choosle, which was apt for the current situation in the house.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde:

Vikas and Shilpa continued their nasty war of words. But it seemed the fight was getting intense with each passing day. Vikas revealed to the housemates about Shilpa's personal life, while the latter warned him not to touch her. Jyoti Kumari tried to solve their fight but failed miserably.

Nomination process:

Bigg Boss asked housemates to speak for themselves. Hina, Shilpa, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas and other contestants went out to convince each other to save themselves from nomination. While Puneesh Sharma voted for Akash Dadlani, Shilpa voted Arshi. Hiten tried to convince Jyoti and Sapna Choudhary to vote for him but it was Sshivani Durga who finally supported Hiten with her vote.

Jyoti Kumari voted for Sapna but then felt guilty for not saving Bandgi Kalra.

Bigg Boss then revealed the nominated contestants for Week 2. Hina, Vikas, Sapna and Sshivani were nominated for eviction. But just like the previous week, padosis were given a special advantage to nominate one more from the other housemates. They mutually decided to nominate Jyoti as the fifth contestant for eviction in the second week.

Padosis entered house for the first time:

The episode also saw Bigg Boss introducing Padosis, who entered the house for the first time. The four padosis - Lucinda Nicholas, Luv Tyagi, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy - had been given fake characters and as per Bigg Boss' rule, they have had to maintain their characters to remain safe from eliminations. Both padosis and housemates were quite excited to meet each other.

Hina Khan and Vikas:

Vikas got into an argument with Hina for making up with Arshi Khan soon after she asked for forgiveness; given that Priyank Sharma had asked him and Hina to seek revenge from Arshi before getting ousted.

In the upcoming episode, Vikas will be seen breaking down after a heated arguments with Hina, Shilpa and other housemates. A frustrated Vikas will be seen running out of the house through a door.