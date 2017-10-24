Bigg Boss 11 day 23 is all about the luxury budget task titled "Khul ja sim sim". Under the captaincy of Luv Tyagi, two teams were made to participate in the task.

In the task, the garden area was converted into a jungle. Although the task started on a peaceful note, eventually the contestants turned full junglee.

Akash Dadlani is the first one to get nasty as he started pouring bucket full of water on his opponent team members. Also, he poured water on their clothes ad bedding. One interesting aspect is there is always a fight between Akash and Hina Khan.