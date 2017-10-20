After celebrating the festival of lights - Diwali - on Day 18, the housemates of Bigg Boss 11 will get back to their regular fights and tasks.

The upcoming episode (October 20) will see the nomination process taking place and every nominated contestant will reveal why they deserve to stay inside the house.

While fans must be eagerly waiting for the new episode to go on air, a reliable Twitter handle has revealed that Hina Khan has become the new captain of the house. This will surely lead to a lot of twists inside the house. It seems Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will face the wrath in Hina's captaincy.

Avika Gor, who is popularly known as Anandi of Balika Vadhu, will be making a guest appearance on the controversial show along with Meghna Mallik. The two will be on the show to promote their upcoming show Laado 2.

Also, in the previous episode, Puneesh Sharma confessed his love for Bandgi Kalra, who in turn told him that she was scared of her boyfriend. Puneesh calmed her down by saying he would handle everything.

Hina khan is the new captain of the #BB11 house.

Soon to be launched show Laado 2's Ammaji (Meghna Mallik) and her on-screen granddaughter Avika Gor will Also be seen as guests.

And in the upcoming episode, Bandgi will dump her boyfriend and accept Puneesh's proposal. Interestingly, Bandgi's boyfriend is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house in a few days and create a ruckus.

Also, cringe pop star Dhinchak Pooja and TV icon Priyank Sharma are set to enter the house as wild card contestants.