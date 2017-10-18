Vikas tries to convince luv that either he or puneesh will ve voted out, so he shud try to save himself. Apologises to puneesh.

Luv and puneesh gets into fight on who all voted for luv. Vikas plays a good game of instigating everybody against all.

Bigg Boss 11 day 17 is all about revenge. After Puneesh's team tortured other team members during luxury budget task, Vikas' team tortured them even more during the task.

At the start of the episode, Vikas, who is inside jail, tried to play nice politics. He first tried to instigate Luv against Puneesh, then he played the same game with Puneesh and Akash. And the best thing was that Vikas was successful in doing that.

Luv got into a bad fight with both Puneesh and Akash. They got into an argument on the question of who from the team voted against Luv. However, one of the best thing to watch on today's episode was how Vikas' team attacked Akash and Puneesh during the task.

Surprisingly, Arshi quit the task even before getting attacked. Puneesh was the only one who gave a tough fight to the opponents. The task was Puneesh's team to stand strong when the other team members would throw cold water, ice and some dirty stuffs on their faces.

After all this drama, some happy moments was seen when all the members shared sweets to wish Diwali to each other. Vikas and Arshi, who are inside the jail, decided to play a prank by going out of the jail and steal the sweets.

While this was a prank, other members got offended by this act, and started scolding the two. The situation turned really bad as all started abusing Arshi the most, and she also reacted.