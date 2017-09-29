After teasing fans with the glimpse of celebrity contestants, the makers of Bigg Boss 11 have unveiled four confirmed commoners who will be part of Salman Khan's show this season.

Interestingly, three out of four names are faintly known faces, who will compete against other contestants in the glass-walled house to win the coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss 11: Is this the reason why Dhinchak Pooja will not participate on Salman Khan's show?

Zubair Khan:

Haseena Parkar's son-in-law Zubair Khan will enter the show. Parkar was India's most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Khan has been producing films for the past 15 years now and has apparently produced the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena Parkar as well.

Jyoti Kumari:

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Jyoti is a student of Hansraj College in Delhi. She is a peon's daughter. "Ek mamooli chaprasi ki beti ke sapne mamooli hon ye zaroori nahi," she says in the video.

Sapna Chaudhary:

Sapna, a popular singer and dancer from Haryana, will enter as a commoner. She has been a victim of online trolling and it had affected her to an extent that she went into depression and even attempted suicide last year. "Agar main ashleel hoon toh Bollywood mein item number karne wali har heroine ashleel hai," the singer introduced herself in the video.

Shivani Durgah:

She is a tantrik/godwoman hailing from Noida. She introduces herself saying, "Ek talaab ki machchli gandi hai to iska matlab ye nahi ki poora talaab hi ganda ho." Shivani holds two PhDs from Chicago University.

Meet the first four neighbours who've come from various parts of India in an attempt to win your hearts. Are you excited to meet them? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/c4FnfdrpaU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, among the celebrity contestants, Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, producer Vikas Gupta and TV actress and Asia's sexiest woman Nia Sharma and Priyank Sharma of Splitsvilla X fame are apparently confirmed for the eleventh season of Salman's show.