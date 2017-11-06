Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary, who is currently entertaining viewers with her bold and outspoken nature, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a dance number.

The Haryana-based dancer will be seen grooving to the song Love Bite from the upcoming film titled Bhangover.

The teaser song was released recently and Sapna is seen displaying some sizzling dance moves in the video. It seems the filmmakers decided to release the teaser to cash in on the dancer's popularity.

Sapna is undoubtedly one of the toughest contestants of Bigg Boss 11 and her constant spats with Arshi Khan have become one of the major highlights of the season. The dancer was one among the nominated contestants this week but her fans saved her from eviction.

In the latest episode, host Salman Khan gave the contestants a task where they had to reveal a secret about themselves. Sapna said that she wanted to study further but couldn't tell her family as they were financially not stable.

Coming to the film Bhangover, it is being helmed by Mahinder Singh Saniwal. It features Prerika Arora, Aradhya Jimmy Sharma, Taing, Palash Soni and Anmol Khatri in key roles. Bhangover will hit the screens on November 17 and marks the production debut of Sumitra, mother of actress Bhumi Pednekar.