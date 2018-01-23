Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma had been in the news for being approached to play the parallel male lead in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. And a few days ago, when pictures of Priyank and KJo partying together surfaced online, it sparked speculations that the reality star has indeed bagged the sequel of Karan's hit franchise.

However, Priyank refuted reports of him being part of Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2. "No, I am not doing Student Of The Year 2," he told SpotboyE.com

Adding that he expected such rumours to crop up, Priyank said: "I knew this question will come. But nothing like this is happening. I just met him for a casual party."

While it seems the hunk will take time to make his big Bollywood debut, he will soon start working on Ekta Kapoor's web series with Vikas Gupta. "I am really excited about this one because it's Ekta ma'am and of course Vikas. So let's pray," he said.

Vikas, who emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, asserted that the yet-to-be-titled show will be one of the biggest web series in India. "It is one of the biggest web series which India has watched. The technical aspect of the series as well as the graphic used will be beyond people's imagination. We are excited and nervous as well as there is a lot of pressure. It's a teenage series, so we want to maintain a certain standard."

Priyank is likely to be paired opposite TV actress Harshita Gaur, who made it to the list of Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Women in Asia this year. "We are considering Harshita Gaur for the role. If she's available and things go well... it will be Harshita opposite Priyank, in the series," Vikas added.