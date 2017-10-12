Bigg Boss 11, like its predecessor seasons, has become the most controversial TV show. From celebrities to commoners, everyone has been grabbing attention in the Bigg Boss house.

Along with several commoners, Benafsha Soonawalla had also entered the house and is making headlines mainly because of her oomph quotient. Popular as an MTV VJ, she has stolen hearts on the first day itself with her performance on Bigg Boss 11 stage.

She made a sizzling entry dancing to Badshah's Mercy in Big Boss 11 and now, she is set to win hearts outside the house as well. You must be thinking how can it be possible.

Well, it is. Benafsha will not exit the house but will entertain you from outside Bigg Boss 11.

According to DNA, a music video titled Ankha Billori will soon release and it features the Bigg Boss 11 contestant. Sung by Indian Idol 5 contestants Rakesh Maini and Bhoomi Trivedi, the music video will have Benafsha playing a model, who Rakesh loves.

The song is composed by Shashi Suman, who scored the music for Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom. Isn't it a great opportunity for Benafsha to impress viewers and get votes?

Benafsha had also been part of MTV Roadies X4 in 2016. The diva is dating VJ Varun Sood who was also in MTV Roadies X2 and MTV Splitsvilla 9.

Benafsha has a huge fan following on social media, especially Instagram. Her bold bikini pictures have raised the temperature on social media.

Now, we wonder what will the upcoming music video has in store for us.