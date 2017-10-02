Model Arshi Khan, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 11, rose to fame through a series of controversial statements and scandalous photos, videos.

Arshi had hogged limelight earlier by tweeting that she had sex with Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. "Yes, I had sex with Afridi! Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love," she had tweeted on September 2015.

While this tweet itself was grabbing much attention, she had made another tweet saying that she was three months pregnant, but never mentioned if it was Afridi's baby. However, she had later clarified that it was a "false alarm" and she was not pregnant.

"Di I ever say I was pregnant with Afridi's baby? Actually to set matters straight, it was a false alarm. A proper test has confirmed now, that I am not pregnant. Even I was shocked and surprised, because I had not made out for a long time, yet I skipped my periods for two months in a row and when I just ran an OTC (over the counter) test, it came out positive. So I was scared like hell. But a detailed test showed that I just had some hormonal issues," Arshi had told International Business Times.

Although this controversy had ceased to make headlines after some time, the diva continued to grab eyeballs with her extremely steamy photos and videos on social media. Arshi often teases her fans with her sizzling pictures, and sometimes semi-nude photos.

She has been criticised a lot and had faced fatwas also for posing in a bikini while wearing a hijab. However, she continued to share such raunchy photos on social media. She also has some strip dance videos. Apart from expressing her attraction towards Afridi, Arshi often shows her liking for Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan. Now being on the superstar's show, one can expect to see Arshi showing some antics towards Salman.

Check some of the most scandalous and raunchy photos, videos of Arshi on social media: