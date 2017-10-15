Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is known for her bold photoshoots and videos. Buzz is that the controversial lady is all set to add some spice to the show as well.

It has been reported that Arshi is likely to suffer an intentional wardrobe malfunction on Bigg Boss 11 soon in order to gain more mileage. Yes, you read it right.

According to a report, Arshi will drop her towel, wearing only a bikini on the show, and make it appear to have happened accidentally.

It appears to be a pre-planned stunt by the sizzling diva. Arshi is expected to walk out of the pool, wearing a bikini with a towel wrapped around her waist.

As she will walk into the house, in full view of the cameras, Arshi will pretend to accidentally drop the towel, revealing herself in nothing but a bikini on Prime Time TV, the report stated.

Sources close to Arshi also confirmed to International Business Times India that Arshi has this plan to go bold on Bigg Boss 11, and is likely to perform the stunt when she would feel that she needs to grab more attention to escape eviction from the show.

However, it is not certain if Colors TV or the makers of Bigg Boss 11 would telecast Arshi's bikini stunt on Television, or it will be edited out. Although showing Arshi shedding her clothes would definitely work wonders for the channel as far as TRP is concerned, telecasting such bold content on Bigg Boss 11 is a tricky thing to do.

There is another option for the makers of the show of chopping the bikini stunt from Television but putting it up on Voot, the online video platform. Nonetheless, only time will tell if Arshi would dare to "accidentally" flaunt her curves in a bikini on Bigg Boss 11.

While Arshi has been making a lot of noise inside Bigg Boss 11 house, her Twitter handle that is currently being operated by her publicist, has also been grabbing much attention. Many of Arshi's scandalous semi-nude pictures and videos are being shared by her Twitter handle. This appears to be an attempt to keep the Bigg Boss 11 contestant in news while she is inside the house.