Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting day by day. In a recent episode, contestants were seen scared of Mehjabi Siddiqui, who acted like she was possessed when lights were off and inmates were set to go to bed.

Mehjabi was seen sitting on the bed with her eyes wide open, staring at the housemates. Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani were at the opposite bed of Mehjabi. Arshi said that she was possessed and threw a garland at her.

Hina Khan, who was sharing the same bed with Mehjabi, hugged her and put her to sleep.

Mehjabi was seen telling Arshi that a Jinnat was watching her deeds. Interestingly, next day when Akash asked Mehjabi what happened to her last night, she said that she has no recollection of what happened.

While it sounds a bit spooky, Akash and Arshi were seen making fun of her. This possessed act of Mehjabi did not only grab the attention of the housemates but also of Bigg Boss fans.

The show's fans trolled Mehjabi and her act of being possessed on social media. They called it "overacting."

Check out what fans have to say:

sam‏ @sameera_01 Oct 24

the fact that mehjabi siddiqui had to pretend that she was possessed to make herself relevant is so funny #BB11

Arshnur Virani‏ @ArshnurVirani

I'm scared of this lady now! Kya kya game chal rahi hai #BiggBoss11 house mein? #MehjabiSiddiqui

PRIYANKA ⭐‏ @miss_jadhav

#Mehjabee game Mein rene ke lia bhoot ka natak karne peh utar aayi #Hina phunk ne se accha bol "slow claps fr hr"Thik ho jayegi #BB11

A M A N A H U J A‏ @Aman75372733

Plz god #hina ki acting ...... worst actor ... even #MehjabiSiddiqui is better actor than hina .... @BiggBoss ...

Raj Baddhan‏ @RajBaddhan

Tonight's episode of #BiggBoss11 was silly! No substance beside #MehjabiSiddiqui being "possessed" & silly water fight tasks! They need...

SP‏ @SP_2706

Yaar Mehjabee ko kya hua It's scary! Hina kaise baithi hai uske pass himmat hai ladki ki #BB11