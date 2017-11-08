The fights inside Bigg Boss 11 house went to another level in the latest episode (November 7) when Akash Dadlani made some highly objectionable and lewd comments on Benafsha Soonawalla. Besides calling her unhygienic, crazy and stinky, he even body-shamed her by discussing her private parts.

Irked with such nasty comments, Benafsha was almost about to hit him but was stopped by the housemates. Priyank Sharma, however, defended Benafsha and fought with Akash.

Now, Benafsha's boyfriend Varun Sood has reacted to the issue and is equally angry on Akash. He has, in fact, promised to make Akash's life a living hell once he is out of the show.

"Akash is not realising that Benafsha has so many people who love her outside. And they are very protective of her. So, he should be careful and start thinking about the outside world, because I am assuring him that it will be hell for him after he comes out. He won't have a happy life after he comes out," Varun told Bollywood Life.

Varun was, however, happy that at least Priyank supported Benafsha and said that more contestants should have stood for his girlfriend.

The reality series star had even expressed his anger on the Twitter handle. "Bodyshaming someone, talking about their private parts, saying derogatory things to them on national television..is this really entertainment? Imagine if it happened to someone you know," he wrote.

Bodyshaming someone, talking about their private parts, saying derogatory things to them on national television..is this really entertainment? Imagine if it happened to someone you know. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) November 8, 2017

It now remains to be seen how host Salman Khan deals with the issue in the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode.