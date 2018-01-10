There were reports that the evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will re-enter the house to perform a sexy dance in the finale episode. And while their fans were quite excited about the latest developments, Hiten has now confirmed the news saying that he would be performing with Arshi in the grand finale.

"I am thrilled to be performing with Arshi Khan. I am looking forward to the grand finale," Hiten was quoted as saying by India.com.

Revealing further about Arshi and Hiten's finale act, a source told India.com, "In Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale, Arshi Khan is doing three songs in all. While Hiten will be performing on two songs, one of which will be his solo performance, Arshi will grace the stage with two of her solo performances and one combo performance with her on-screen pati Hiten Tejwani."

The source further added, "Arshi will be sporting one of her favourite, sexy nighties (night dress) for her solo performance."

While Arshi has time and again stunned Bigg Boss 11 viewers with sensuous dance moves in many of her previous videos that surfaced online during her stint inside the house, it looks like the makers of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show are leaving no stones unturned in making the finale episode a grand affair.

Earlier, a source was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "Bigg Boss 11 will soon culminate and makers wanted to introduce the final twist in the form of Arshi Khan. The starlet will enter the house tonight as a wild card and is expected to stay on until January 10."

Arshi Khan's unexpected elimination from Bigg Boss 11 shocked her fans who were left quite disappointed after she was voted out of the house.

But now, they have a reason to rejoice as Arshi will bring back her over-the-top antics in the finale episode and might give a new twist to her performance altogether.