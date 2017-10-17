Arshad Warsi who hosted the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006 told Mid-day, "The [Bigg Boss] show is down market."

Ouch! Salman Khan, are you listening?

He went ahead and said, "People on the show, I hear, are tacky. I haven't seen this season, but I've heard about it. The channel is attempting to boost the ratings by showcasing the things that sell. And thus, morality is taking a backseat. People enjoy watching crass, and the channel is merely serving it. The content showcased on Indian television is regressive. The day people change, their taste [in content], the narrative of the shows will also change. If the world wants to see sensible people in the house, the channel will oblige. The audience wants to see dramatic people, those who fight, hit and abuse."

"The concept back then was to understand the psyche of people and notice the developments that occur when they are made to reside in a house, isolated from the world. No one wanted to cause any trouble. There was no nudity or violence demanded in the clause," Arshad added.

"When you meet new individuals, you can be cordial for a week. Then, you discover their traits. When good behaviour wears out, the dynamics change. It takes time for people to reach that stage. But, now the channel wants immediate TRP success, so they are consciously sending nutcases into the house," he concluded.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade. Recently when the entire team came on Bigg Boss 11 to promote the film, Arshad wasn't present and his absence made it clear that he didn't want a face-off with Salman Khan.