'Yeh Bigg Boss Ka Ghar Hai...' these words will no longer echo the corridors of Bigg Boss 11 House, as Rapper Akash Dadlani's journey has come to an end. In a surprise mid-week midnight eviction, Akash walked out of the house in his own unique style. Cruising towards the Grand Finale, the show is now in its penultimate stage with just four contestants left to battle it out for the title of 'Winner of Bigg Boss 11.'

And meanwhile, Hina Khan stoops to her lowest as she calls Shilpa Shinde a 'call girl', well that's what it looks like and fans are saying. Check out the video to believe it:

The surprising part is, no one interrupted her on this when she was talking. We can see Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan sitting there. Will Salman Khan raise this question? Or Hina once again say, 'When did I say this'?

Coming back to Akash Dadlani or A-Cash as he preferred to be known as he made his way to the Bigg Boss house with a sole motive to make a name for himself as a rapper and labelling himself as a complete entertainment package. Full of energy and spontaneity, there was never a dull moment with Akash in the house.

He showed his creative side by composing tracks like Bang Bang, Money Money, and the season favourite 'Yeh Bigg Bigg Ka Ghar Hai'. While he was often mocked by most of the housemates, he took every moment as it came and enjoyed it to its fullest. Right from the start, he got along with Puneesh Sharma and the story of their Bromance took shape. They were also tagged as the Pagal Premi Jodi of the season! He found a close friend in Arshi Khan and often referred to Shilpa Shinde as his 'Maa.' Apart from his funny side, he also came with anger as hot as molten lava! Every celebrity that walked the door of the Bigg Boss 11 house, especially met Akash and grooved to his raps!

Upon being evicted, he said: "My journey in the Bigg Boss house was simply amazing and filled with a lot of fun. I think everyone should experience Bigg Boss once in their lifetime because over there every contestant is at par, there is no celebrity or commoner. I would like to wiish all the contestants all the best, may the best man win!"

Akash Dadlani hails from Mumbai and has lived most of his life in the US. He has previously worked with Sukhwinder Singh and the Meet brothers. He now plans on working on his music and continue being part of the entertainment industry.