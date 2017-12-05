The makers of Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to keep the entertainment quotient high. In the latest episode, Shilpa Shinde and Aakash Dadlani were nominated for eviction in the upcoming weekend.

Going by the two nominated contestants, it is evident that Shilpa is a strong contender and will end up with the most number of votes while Akash will walk out of the house.

Since the to-be-eliminated contestant is certain, it seems the makers have come up with a twist to add some spice to the show. According to a Bollywood Life report, Akash might not get evicted, but be sent to the secret room. Also, the voting lines have been closed for the week, which further hints that no eviction will take place this week.

The report also said that a wild card contestant is expected to join Akash in the secret room.

For the past couple of weeks, rumour had been doing the rounds that Hina Khan, who was nominated for several weeks, would be sent to the secret room. But since viewers learnt about the twist, the creative team of Bigg Boss 11 changed the plan at the last moment and dropped the idea.

However, with the voting lines closed this week, it's certain that Akash will be sent to the secret room and will thus be able to learn about other's views and perspectives of the game and understand her relations with co-contestants better.

While viewers may wonder why Akash will be sent to the secret room and not Shilpa, let us help you understand that the former is quite aggressive in nature and will surely create havoc inside the house once returning from the secret room. On the other hand, Shilpa will not react to others' views on her and hence sending her to the secret room will not help add spice to the show.