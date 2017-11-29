Here's a shocking news for Bigg Boss 11 fans.

Rumour has it that South actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been making a lot of noise outside the house, is finally set to make a wildcard entry to the reality show, Tellychakkar.com reported.

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 11, Gehana has been making some startling statements against Priyank Sharma, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary and all of them will now get to confront her inside the house.

Gehana had said that Arshi sells herself for Rs 5,000 and has husbands in every city. About Bandgi, the actress had claimed that she was briefly married in the past. She also said that Priyank has a molestation case against him and is wanted by Delhi cops, while Bandgi and Puneesh Sharma had planned their "romance" well in advance.

While there is no proof for Gehana's claims and how she knows so many secrets of this season's contestants, she did manage to grab a lot of attention despite not being a part of the show.

But if the report turns out to be true, it could be a superb twist to the show as Gehana will be expected to create havoc inside the house with her statements. Also, her entry will further reveal whether her shocking claims were right.

Meanwhile, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh and Bandgi have been nominated for eviction this week. In the latest episode, Shilpa Sinde and Arshi Khan got into an argument with the latter accusing the former of supporting Bandgi and Puneesh. Arshi even claimed that Shilpa had asked her not to talk to Aakash Dadlani whom she believes to be a good friend.