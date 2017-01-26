The winner of Bigg Boss 10 will be based on public votes, but according to Kamaal R Khan (KRK), the makers have already decided the winner. Kamaal R Khan, who is an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, revealed that VJ Bani will be the winner of Bigg Boss 10.

In a series of tweets, KRK announced the Bigg Boss 10 winner's name and also revealed the reason why she would be crowned the winner. "If ppl knew dat Bani is coming in the #BiggBoss10 who is under contract VJ of Viacom then they should know that she will be the only winner," he tweeted.

"Today it's 100% confirmed that Viacom's artist Bani is fixed #BiggBoss10 winner coz Viacom doesn't want to give prize money to any1 else. Viacom artist Ashutosh Came in BiggBoss2 n won. Viacom artist Prince came in BiggBoss9 n won. Viacom artist Bani came in #BB10 n will win," he explained.

Going by his accurate predictions of Bigg Boss contestants, there is a possibility that he might be correct this time as well, but this fact cannot be dismissed that last year he predicted Rohan Mehra as the winner of Bigg Boss 10. Rohan, who was in danger zone with Bani, was eliminated on Wednesday.

"Me Me Me KRK the no.1 critic of all time says that Rohan will win the #BiggBoss10!" he tweeted in December. However, this prediction of his turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan will announce the winner of the 10th season of the reality show on Sunday, January 29. Manveer Gujjar, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Bani are the four finalists and one among them will be declared a winner based on public votes.

