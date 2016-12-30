In the last few days, viewers of Bigg Boss 10 have witnessed some major highlights of the season. From Priyanka Jagga being ousted from the show by host Salman Khan to Rohan Mehra slapping Om Swami, a lot of drama has been happening inside the glass-walled house.

And now, the buzz is that commoner Lokesh Kumari, who was eliminated from the show a couple of weeks ago, will re-enter the house.

A Mid-Day report said that the makers had planned a three-hour New Year special episode where Salman would enter the house to surprise the inmates.

Interestingly, Lokesh would also enter the house. She won many hearts with her unique way of talking with the inmates and the audience alike. Salman too was fond of her. While the news would surely excite fans of Lokesh, it is not clear if she would enter as a wild card contestant or as a guest.

The episode will also see the Sultan actor presenting awards like Kaanon Ka Khooni, Footage Khau, Jaani Dushman and Bhukkhad to the housemates. Also, former Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Ravi Kishan will be making guest appearance. "The special episode will have former Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Ravi Kishan in attendance. In an added twist, Bigg Boss will bring Lokesh Kumari back into the house," a source told Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Salman reacts to Rohan and Om Swami's spat on the special episode. For those uninitiated, Rohan slapped Om Swami after he lost his cool when Om Swami tried to interrupt the captaincy task by strangling him. Rohan has been punished for his violent act by being nominated for eviction for the rest of the season.