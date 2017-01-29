After Shah Rukh Khan promoted Raees on Bigg Boss 10 semi finale, Kaabil actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam recently shot the grand finale episode on Salman Khan's show. A picture of them has been doing the rounds on the social media.

Also read: Next season of Bigg Boss to have all commoners

Hrithik shared a selfie with Salman and Yami on Instagram that has an adorable caption. The handsome hunk captioned the photo saying: "Kaun Shahenshah, kaun Sultan. At the end of it, we are all brothers. Me and Yami Gautam had an absolute blast on the sets with the one and only Salman Khan! #BiggBoss #dontjudgetheselfiestick."

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 10 will be aired on January 29 (Sunday) on Colors. It will have both Salman's flamboyance and Hrithik's charm. The Greek God of Bollywood has already shot the episode with Yami and fans are eagerly waiting to see them sharing screen space with Salman on the finale episode.

Kaun Shahenshah, kaun Sultan. At the end of it, we are all brothers. Me and Yami had an absolute blast on the sets with the one and only Salman Khan! #BiggBoss #dontjudgetheselfiestick A photo posted by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:24am PST

The semi finale episode was a fun ride as Shah Rukh had appeared to promote Raees. In spite of the box office war between SRK's Raees and Hrithik's Kaabil, the duo have wished luck to each other. At present, Kaabil has failed to see a good run at the box office, but Raees has seen a better earning than Hrithik's movie.

However, Bollywood celebs have praised both the movies equally, including Salman. "Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH @iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan," the Sultan actor tweeted.

Hrithik has won hearts with his visually impaired character in Kaabil, in which he seeks revenge for his love. Yami plays his love interest, while real-life brothers Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy are the villains in the Sanjay Gupta directorial.