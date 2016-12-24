Rohan Mehra, who is currently winning hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 10, rose to popularity as Naksh in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor quit the long-running daily soap to be a part of the controversial reality show.

While the makers of the show were contemplating on bringing him on board after his exit from Bigg Boss 10, according to latest reports, the makers have decided to replace Rohan with another actor. In fact, the hunt for the new Naksh has already started. The makers are reportedly not willing to have the actor back on the show since he exited in an unprofessional manner.

"Naksh's character was put on hold because we were busy chalking out Hina Khan's exit. Now that the track will start focussing on Naksh once again, we have decided to rope in another actor. The hunt is on. We can't keep the character hanging in balance anymore," a source told the Times of India.

"Also, we aren't keen on having Rohan back since he exited our show in an unprofessional manner. He left us in the lurch by deciding to participate in the reality show overnight," the source added.

Confirming the development, the show's producer Rajan Shahi said: "Yes, it's true that we are in the process of casting the new Naksh."

Meanwhile, Rohan is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, he was removed from captaincy for the rest of the season after being held responsible for the rules that were broken during his captaincy.