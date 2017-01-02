In the past couple of weeks, viewers of Bigg Boss 10 have been witnessing some high-voltage drama inside the mad house. During the New Year eve, when everyone was busy welcoming 2017 and assumed that there would be no eviction because of new year celebrations, Bigg Boss shocked viewers by eliminating Gaurav Chopra from the show.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal expecting their first baby?

If these were not enough, the makers seem to have been churning out new ways to surprise the audience. According to a reliable Twitter handle, The Khabri, this Monday's (January 2) episode will see six out of the remaining eight contestants nominated for elimination this week.

The report said that contestants were paired up and called in the confession room where they were asked to mutually decide and nominate one out of themselves.

The contestants who were paired together were Manu Punjabi and Monalisa, Lopamudra Raut and Nitibha Kaul, Om Swami and Bani J. It is known if Rohan Mehra has been nominated for the entire season while Manveer Gurjar, who is the captain, is safe from eviction.

Out of the three pairs, only Manu and Monalisa could come to a consensus decision with Monalisa getting nominated, while the other two pairs failed to make a decision as none was ready to sacrifice for the other. As a result, Bigg Boss nominated all the four contestants.

Hence, Lopamudra, Nitibha, Om Swami, Bani, Monalisa and Rohan are nominated for eviction this week while Manu and Manveer are safe.