HTC is expected to unveil its new Android smartphones on November 2. The U11+ flagship is predicted to come with similar specification as that of the HTC U11, but with a bigger battery and larger screen size. HTC is going to launch two mid-range smartphones this time.

The second mid-range smartphone will be the HTC U11 life. It's been reported that T-Mobile unintentionally recorded all the HTC U11 Life's specification a couple of days before the official declaration. The phone's support page has been pulled down in the meantime, but a mirror link is still accessible.

T-Mobile listing indicates that the new flagship will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Edge Sense instead of Oreo. HTC U11 Life will sport an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, paired with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Phone will feature a 5.2-inches Full HD display with a resolution of 1080p. As far as camera is concerned, the HTC U11 Life comes with a 16MP rear shooter camera, along with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and both will have f/2.0 lenses.

HTC has chosen to run with a smaller 2,600 mAh battery inside. Since it is not a flagship smartphone, it may be sufficient to give a fair use time. T-Mobile says the battery should offer 13-17 hours of utilization time or up to 672 hours in standby mode.

The U11 Life removed the 3.5mm sound jack for the USB Type-C port. Different features of the smartphone contain an IP67 certification, LTE, and VoLTE bolster, and also NFC.

HTC has planned an event later this week where the HTC U11 Life is expected to be launched. However, the price of the HTC U11 Life is not mentioned in the listing. But the rumours suggest that it will cost around $400. The phone is expected to hit the shelves before the holiday season.