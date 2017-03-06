After giving a remarkable performance in the second episode, the tornado called Reese Witherspoon will stand unstoppable in Big Little Lies episode 3.

The second episode revolved around parenting and concluded with Madeline and Renata arguing over the latter's daughter's birthday party. The first half of Big Little Lies episode 3, titled Living the Dream, will focus on the birthday plotline but will also unfold a lot more stories related to Jane and Celeste.

Episode 3 plot and synopsis:

Hoping to get under Renata's skin, Madeline organises a trip to compete with Amabella's birthday party. After another argument, Celeste succumbs to Perry's charms before their first session with a therapist, Dr Amanda Reisman. Madeline gets called for a meeting with Abigail's guidance counsellor. Principal Nippal announces the theme for the Fall Gala Fundraiser; later, Jane seeks Madeline's help with Ziggy's family tree project, and opens up about her past.

While viewers will enjoy Witherspoon portraying her amazing character, Madeline jeopardising Amabella's birthday, fans will also walk in deeper into the past (or bed of lies?). Will there finally be an explanation as to why Jane mysteriously moved to Monterey?

Episode 3 trailer released by HBO reveals that Celeste and Perry will work towards mending their marriage. In the episode 2, Celeste and Perry's complicated relationship unfolded, leaving many fans in shock. Taking forward the storyline, in the third episode, the couple will be visiting a counsellor where Perry reveals he doubts if Celeste even loves him at all.

The trailer also gave a sneak peek into the bit** fight between Madeline and Renata over the birthday party, which we know is going to be epic. The one recurring moment that will be seen in the third episode as well is Jane running along the shore in the blue dress. Will the third episode crack open the whole story behind that? Find out on Big Little Lies episode 3.

When to watch episode 3: March 5 (USA)

What time: 9 PM EST

Where to watch: HBO (USA)

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Big Little Lies episode 3 online

HBO Go

HBO Now

The episode airs in India on March 7 at 10 PM (IST) on Star World Premiere HD.