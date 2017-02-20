Based on the book with the same title written by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies, the TV show has been created by David E Kelly. The miniseries, already premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles last week, is now set to air the first episode on HBO today.

The star studded show features award winning actors and actresses. The cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, Santiago Cabrera, PJ Byrne and Virginia Kull. The show is directed by Wild director, Jean-Marc Vallée.

Plot: Based on the New York Times number-one bestseller by Liane Moriarty, this seven-part limited series is a subversive, dark-lit comedy drama about a murder. The series explores society's myth of perfection and the contradictions that lie beneath the idealised facade of marriage, sex, parenting and friendship.

In episode 1 of Big Little Lies, viewers will be introduced to the perfect families living in Monterey, CA. After establishing the characters, the show dives right into the story and takes viewers to the fundraiser for the local elementary school. Something goes horribly wrong, someone is dead, and school moms Madeline Mackenzie, Celeste Wright, Jane Chapman and Renata Klein might have something to do with it. This murder leads to a domino effect in the lives of all the characters and the show unveils dirty secrets hidden behind the glass doors of the perfect life.

The show has already received raving reviews from TV critics and all actors have been appreciated for their skills. Every episode is one-hour long. The miniseries constitutes seven episodes. The first episode airs on HBO at 9 pm EST and is available for online streaming as well.

Where to stream Big Little Lies live online:

You can watch episode 1 of Big Little Lies live online on HBO Go

Watch the trailer here: