The Big Bang Theory is on a hiatus, and the next episode of Season 10 will air only in February. Season 10 episode 14 is titled The Emotion Detection Automation and it will see Raj trying to find out why none of his relationships worked out.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the upcoming episode of The Big Bang Theory.

A taping report of the episode available on The Big Bang Theory wikia reveal that Raj will get together will all his ex-girlfriends to find out why they ditched him. All of them accuse him of being too needy and pushy and say that his ideal partner would be someone like Howard Wolowitz.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Penny and Leonard getting into an argument when Penny tries to get her brother Randall a job interview and doesn't discuss the possibility of her brother moving in with them.

As for Sheldon, he will fight with the gang when they make fun of him for relying on a machine to gauge his friends' emotional state.

The synopsis for The Emotion Detection Automation reads: "Penny tries to get Randall a job interview which infuriates Leonard, Sheldon has a machine to help him read emotions and Raj discusses relationships with his ex-girlfriends."

In other news, The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki recently gave fans hope that the show would continue post Season 10. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Galecki said the writers have a lot of ideas in the pipeline. "We're very much talking about [the show's future] right now, and it seems that the writers are very confident and excited that they can write some more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them."

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.