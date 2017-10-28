When India face New Zealand tomorrow (October 29) in the third and series-deciding One Day International at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be one of the key players.

Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah have been excellent as a new-ball pair. The duo will again be under pressure to deliver on Sunday.

With the series deadlocked at 1-1, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hoping to claim another bilateral ODI rubber trophy. But it won't be easy, admitted Bhuvneshwar.

Also read: India-NZ 3rd ODI preview

The 27-year-old spoke to the media ahead of the big game tomorrow and said the team is ready for the Kiwi "challenge".

"We have not been challenged like this in a while and it is a short series. So there was pressure in the last game that we could lose the series (having lost the first match). But the way we came back shows the character of the team. Tomorrow's match is also about handling pressure. We will try to play like we played the last game," Bhuvneshwar said on Saturday (October 28).

"It is a short series but mental approach is the same as any other series. But as I said, we have not been challenged in a while at home, so everyone is looking forward to the challenge," he added.

India were stunned in the opening game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium last Sunday (October 22). However, the side bounced back with a clinical performance in Pune.

Bhuvneshwar took three wickets in Pune as the visitors were restricted to 230/9. India won by six wickets. Now it is winner-takes-all contest in Kanpur.

If India wrap up the series tomorrow, it will be the seventh in a row. Before the Kiwis arrived in India, Kohli's men had defeated Steve Smith-captained Australia 4-1.

After tomorrow's 50-over game, India and New Zealand play in a three-match Twenty20 International rubber from November 1.