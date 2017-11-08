T-series head Bhushan Kumar's sister and late Gulshan Kumar's daughter Tulsi Kumar is pregnant and announced it on social media in a sweet way.

Tulsi Kumar captioned the image as: "Soon to be Blessed with God's Grace in One Sweet Little Face Ecstatic to share this wonderful news with u all - Love Tulsi n Hitesh #parentstobe#godsgrace #gratitude" [sic.]

The singer is expecting in January 2018.

Tulsi tied the knot with fiancé Hitesh Ralhan, a Jaipur-based garment and home furnishings exporter, on February 22, 2015. They had a star-studded wedding reception on March 2, 2015, in Mumbai, where all the B-Town celebrities graced the event.

Tulsi spoke about the proposal by Hitesh and said: "He popped the question with a ring on October 21. It was sudden and I was definitely not expecting it."

Taking her late father and music mogul Gulshan Kumar's legacy forward, singer Tulsi Kumar on Tuesday announced Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India (GKFTII).

"GKFTII is going to be a one stop hub for filmmaking courses across the country. It is going to provide everyone and upcoming filmmakers with an opportunity to learn and groom their talent. With everyone's blessing, I hope GKFTII will be one of a kind in India, and then within the world," Tulsi said at the event.

Tulsi recently released her single with sister Khushali Kumar titled Ek Yaad Purani. She said: "The rain most often brings back those precious moments of love spent with someone special, this song hits just the right chords and will definitely make you travel back in time to those wonderful memories. This song is in collaboration with Punjabi singer Jashn Singh and composed by Sharib-Toshi with lyrics by Kumaar."