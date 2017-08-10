Sanjay Dutt is apparently very much fond of Ranbir Kapoor, but the former made a comment on the actor that appeared to be a soft dig at him.

Ranbir, who will portray Sanjay's character in Sanjay Dutt biopic, was present at the trailer launch of Bhoomi. Although he was a special guest, Sanjay did not think twice before making a comment that could have been taken otherwise by Ranbir.

At the event, Sanjay was asked to comment on reports of Ranbir being unable to meet him when he was prepping for the role.

"It will take Ranbir Kapoor 50 years to do research on me. Ranbir has become a very, very special part of my life. Not because of the biopic, but just because of him growing up (in front of me), then his family's relation with my family. I wasn't skeptical of what they were going to show on screen (in the biopic) because Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), Abhijaat (Joshi) and I sat together for many many hours and I laid my cards out in front of them as I had nothing to hide. I have never had anything to hide," SpotboyE quoted Sanjay as responding.

However, Ranbir is sweet enough to take that comment in good spirit. Nonetheless, this is not the first time that Sanjay made a rather absurd comment on Ranbir.

"My life might be interesting, that's why a director like Raju Hirani liked it. Ranbir is playing me, but his condition is quite bad. He calls me every day. He wants to spend days and weeks with me, but I can't spend more than half an hour with anybody. I have been trying to avoid him, it is a difficult role for him to play. He is a fine actor though,"SpotboyE quoted him as saying at an earlier event.