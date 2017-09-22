RATING: 2

MOVIE: Bhoomi

CAST: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari

DIRECTOR: Omung Kumar

GENRE: Action-crime drama

Omung Kumar raised the bar of expectation after Mary Kom, but Bhoomi will disappoint his fans. Bhoomi, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt, is the story of how a father exacts revenge from his daughter's rapists. It is Sanjay's comeback movie, but after watching it, there is one question that comes to mind – why would such a wonderful actor choose this script as his comeback film?

PLOT

Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, is an event manager in Agra and sometimes gets late from work. Her father, played by Sanjay Dutt, is a dotting dad and supports his daughter in every step. Bhoomi is set to tie the knot with Neeraj (Sidhant Gupta). Amid all the wedding ceremonies, some roadside romeo (Puru Chibber) suddenly appears, who is madly in love with her. However, Bhoomi refuses his proposal, but as a good-hearted person, she maintains a friendly bond.

But the marriage news doesn't go down well with her romeo. So, he goes to his cousin Dhauli (Sharad Kelkar), who is a thug and loves to play "hide and chick." The goon advises Puru Chibber to propose to Bhoomi once again, and if she refuses she too will have to play his favourite game.

You must have gotten an idea about what happens next. The group gangrapes Bhoomi before the day of her marriage. While they try to kill her, she manages to survive. Then comes the struggle of a daughter and a father to survive in the society. How Bhoomi gets justice is the crux of the story.

PERFORMANCES

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari have done wonderful work in the movie, but their efforts aren't really enough. Bhoomi also stars Shekhar Suman as Bhoomi's uncle. All the characters have done a decent job, but their is nothing extraordinary in the movie. TV actor Sidhant Gupta, who got a break in Bollywood with Bhoomi, has screen appearance that cannot even be called a special appearance.

POSITIVES

There are only two positive elements in the movie. One is Sanjay and Aditi's acting and the second is Sunny Leone's performance. But the Trippy Trippy track has been trimmed, so the little happiness too doesn't last long.

NEGATIVES

From Bhoomi's script to the execution, the movie is a disappointment. In many scenes, it looked like Omung Kumar couldn't manage to sync the shots. It looked scattered and all over the place. From the beginning until the end, the movie is only about Sanjay Dutt, when the subject is entirely different. Though he is fighting for his daughter, he could have also taught her self-defence instead of going on a killing spree with her (where she is doing nothing). And in that process, Aditi only cries, shouts "papa", instead of protecting herself and helping her father fight.

VERDICT

If you are a die-hard Sanjay Dutt fan, then you can give the film a try. Otherwise, it is sad that such a good director couldn't execute this sensitive topic on the silver screen. Neither Omung nor Sanjay should have been the part of this movie.