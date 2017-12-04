Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's wedding was a three-day grand affair and saw the presence of several celebrities including Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmeera Shah, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyash Rai in Goa.

Besides the traditional pre-wedding ceremonies, a cocktail party was also organised and several of the stars took to stage to entertain the gathering. Sunil Grover, who was present for the parties, didn't stay till the couple took their wedding vows.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa wedding: Sanaya Irani, Anita and others grace ceremony [Inside PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

However, the comedian-actor did leave the guests in splits as they danced the night away. Besides Sunil, Bharti's good friends Krushna and Maniesh Paul also hosted a couple of segments during the party night.

Surprisingly, Kapil Sharma, who was also invited to the grand wedding, gave it a miss. Bharti had revealed in an interview earlier that Kapil had promised to be by her side on her special day. "Krushna has already booked his tickets and Kapil has also promised me that he will be there with me on my big day. He told me that his film will be released by that time and his show will also go on floors by January-February. So, he will dedicate those 3 days only to me," she had told SpotboyE.

With Kapil's absence from the occasion, one can't help but wonder if he chose not to attend Bharti's wedding just to avoid a face-off with his arch-rival Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, with whom he had a mid-air fight in March this year.

It should be mentioned that there were reports that Kapil and Sunil have buried their hatchet and are planning to join hands for a new show. On the other hand, Bharti had said that Kapil's relation with Krushna is cordial and have no rivalry among themselves. "Arey, they are already friends. Both of them recently met on Diwali as well. The problem is that people don't come to know our positive things. In fact, they will enjoy more than me. Why just them? Manish Paul and Karan Wahi are also planning to do lots of dhamaal," she had said.

If there are no issues with Sunil and Krushna, why did Kapil miss Bharti's wedding when he was free from the promotional activities for his movie Firangi that released on December 1 and was in advanced talks with Bharti to work together in a new show?