The countdown for the much-awaited wedding of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa has begun. The couple is tying the knot on December 3 in Goa and recently their invitation card was unveiled.

The colourful invitation card comes in a white wooden box designed with blue laces and real seashells. It also carries an album of Bharti and Harsh's latest photoshoot.

The cover also stays true to the theme of beach wedding where the couple is seen sailing on a boat.

The wedding will be attended by several television celebs including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Wahi and others. Bharti also plans to invite all the A-listers of Bollywood although she is aware of their busy work schedule.

The destination wedding will be a three day affair and Bharti and Harsh have also planned to hold a reception for their friends in Mumbai. A Mata ki Chouki will also be organised at their respective homes. Besides these functions a traditional Punjabi bangle ceremony will also take place a few days before the families head off to Goa, Indian Express reported.

The wedding outfit of the ace comedian is being designed by none other than celebrity fashion designer Neeta Lulla.

The three-day extravaganza will be exclusively covered by a production house with whom the couple have collaborated to transform their wedding into a web series.