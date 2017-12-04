Bharti Singh tied the knot with beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 in Goa.

Bharti donned a blue and pink wedding outfit by Adhya and teamed it up with heavy jewellery. While the ace comedian looked extremely beautiful, Haarsh sported a sherwani and pink turban.

Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa wedding: Mehendi ceremony full of funny antics [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

The ceremony was graced by several television celebrities who flew down from Mumbai to Goa to make Bharti's D-Day extra special.

Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani, Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kashmira, Krushna Abhishek and Monalisa among others enjoyed their hearts out at the wedding and even uploaded pictures on social media.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Grand Mehendi and Sangeet Celebrations

In a few inside pictures and videos from the Goa wedding, Haarsh and Bharti can be seen taking the seven auspicious pheras surrounded by close family members. Bharti even got emotional and was seen teary-eyed in the pictures from the ceremony. It was quite overwhelming to see Haarsh comforting her.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

The destination wedding was a three-day affair with pre-wedding ceremonies including Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet being held alongside a pool-party.

The newly-wed couple will soon fly off to Europe for a month-long honeymoon.