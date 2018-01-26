The first-look poster, logo and audio teaser from Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu were on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. The promos became the talk of the town on social media sites as thousands of the actor's fans and well-wishers heaped praise on it.

Mahesh Babu appears in a stylish avatar and looks uber-cool costume in the first look, holding a messenger bag. The portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar are also seen in the poster.

In the audio teaser, Mahesh Babu is heard taking oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He pledges to discharge his duties as the chief minister in accordance with the Constitution of the country, without fear or favour.

The unique audio teaser release has now gone viral, and many celebrities have hailed the clip along with the first-look poster. Here, we bring to you the comments made by some of the well-known personalities of Tollywood:

VV Vinayak: Most handsome , Romantic CM Ever and Never

First Look superbbbbbb. "

Akhil Akkineni‏: Goosebumps !!!!!!! what a way to take your first oath

Mehreen Pirzada: #RepublicDay Treat #BharathAneNenu

BRAHMAJI‏: Jaihind oathceremony

#BharatAneNenu #HappyRepublicDay

Murali Sharma‏: Superb sir @sivakoratala & mahesh my first hero of Telugu #Athidi @urstrulyMahesh only gets more n more handsome each day..cheers

Vamshi Paidipally: Worth the Wait... The Voice of @urstrulyMahesh says it All.... This is Just the Beginning.. :)

DEVI SRI PRASAD‏V: Saluting all the Outstanding Leaders who made INDIA PROUD !!! Here we go.. @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala @ramjowrites

Sreenu Vaitla‏: first oath in #BharathAneNenu Reminds me of senior superstar's powerful dialogues in Eenadu movie..

Anil Ravipudi: First look of #BharathAneNenu damn impressive! Wishing the entire team the best @sivakoratala @urstrulyMahesh