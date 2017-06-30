Ameesha Patel has been away from the big screen for quite some time but the actress has of late been quite active on social media. She recently shared a series of hot photos on Twitter but got trolled for one specific one.

Ameesha, who will next be seen in Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiyyaji Superhit, posted some sensuous pictures on the micro-blogging site. Although she looked pretty sexy, it is the caption that grabbed much attention and led to the trolls.

Ameesha is seen flaunting her armpits in the photo, and captioned it as "Breath of fresh air". While many praised the actress' sensuality in the picture, many others trolled her for the caption. Check some of the comments that her picture received:

Breath of fresh air pic.twitter.com/RIIaJsZeLV — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 29, 2017

Black to basics ??? pic.twitter.com/5bTHiNMPbW — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 29, 2017

Earlier, Ameesha had shared a sizzling shower picture, wearing a swimsuit and a pair of goggles. She had made a goof-up with the caption on that picture as well as she had written, "Shower like a tockstar". She mistakenly had typed "tockstar" instead of rockstar. But she was trolled for the photo itself, as many were not impressed by her "kala chasma" look.

On work front, Ameesha is all set to make a comeback with Sunny in Bhaiyyaji Superhit. It will be an action comedy film that also features Preity Zinta. Reports suggest that Ameesha will play the character of Sunny's onscreen wife in the movie. The actor will reportedly play a double role in Bhaiyyaji Superhit.