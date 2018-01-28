SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Shobu Yarlagadda apparently did not watch 'sweety' Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie and some of her fans are upset with them not posting their reviews on the film.

SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Shobu Yarlagadda are known for promoting the movies of their closed ones. They talk about the promos of those films on the social media. They also watch them and share their reviews on Twitter and Facebook. Their support has really got the much need attention to some of the Telugu films and boosted their collection at the box office.

Anushka Shetty has worked with SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Shobu Yarlagadda in the Baahubali films. Her fans expected the same support for her film Bhaagamathie from them. SS Rajamouli fondly calls her sweety and today most of her fans address her with the same name. They wanted the director to watch the film and share his verdict on it on Twitter and Facebook.

SS Rajamouli had liked the first look of Bhaagamathie and he had praised it on 6 November 2017. Besides tweeting the poster, he had written, "Terrific!!! #Bhaagamathie."

Shobu Yarlagadda shared his views on the teaser of #Bhaagamathie. Besides posting the link to it, he tweeted on 20 December 2017, "Superb teaser from @UV_Creations #Bhaagamathie ! All the best to the entire team!"

https://t.co/HiRb7DvL9T Superb teaser from @UV_Creations #Bhaagamathie ! All the best to the entire team ! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 20, 2017

But Rana Daggubati was hardly seen talking about the Anushka Shetty-starrer.

However, it is not clear whether SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Shobu Yarlagadda have watched Bhaagamathie or not. But Anushka Shetty's fans were apparently upset after they did not see their reviews on the film. Some of them even took to Twitter asking them whether they watched it or not.

Suresh‏ @suresh074 Jan 26

@ssrajamouli sir Have you watched #bhaagamathie If you watched please tweet about the movie and tell about your devasena..To me, Sweety is at her best,top notch performance by her and movie rocks ..Excellent BGM by @MusicThaman ..3.5/5

@ssrajamouli sir Have you watched #bhaagamathie

If you watched please tweet about the movie and tell about your devasena..To me,

Sweety is at her best,top notch performance by her and movie rocks ..Excellent BGM by @MusicThaman ..3.5/5 — suresh (@suresh074) January 26, 2018

Prajwal Dutt @Prajwaldutt1

@RanaDaggubati have you watched #Bhaagamathie yet ?!

Ishita Arora ‏ @Ishitakapoor112

@RanaDaggubati wats ur review on ur favourite actress Anushka's #Bhaagamathie movie??

Abi‏ @AbiramiKrishna7

#Bhaagamathie choosaara @RanaDaggubati?

If we are to go by the Twitter status, SS Rajamouli and Shobu Yarlagadda were busy attending a seminar at the IIMA on January 26 the day Bhaagamathie hit the screens. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati is busy with the preparations for the shooting of Haathi Mere Saathi, which will start rolling from February.