After Arundhati and Rudhramadevi, Anushka Shetty is back with yet another female-centric movie in the form of Bhaagamathie. The film, directed by G Ashok Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, has paired up with her in the multilingual flick, which has Asha Sarath, Prabhas Sreenu, Dhanraj, Murali Sharma and others in the cast.

Bhaagamathie has R Madhi's cinematography and Kotagiri Srinivasa Rao's editing. S Thaman has scored the music and Mandhaara number has struck the chord with the Tamil viewers.

Looking at the teaser and trailer, people, by now, have a clear understanding of what to expect from Bhaagamathie. It is a horror thriller, but with a difference. Anushka has said that it is not a routine entertainer made in this genre and the audience will have surprises in store.

The film revolves around a bureaucrat, who is framed on false charges. She is sent to a bungalow and what follows next is the spine-chilling episode which should be watched in theatres.

Reviews:

The movie, which has seen the light of the day on Friday, January 26, has created a lot of buzz. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in the viewers' words:

Surendhar MK

#Bhaagamathie is a fairly engaging thriller with adequate twists (been-there-seen-that feeling for Tamil audiences likely), especially in the second half. With #AnushkaShetty in the driver seat, the other supporting cast have contributed well too.

#Bhaagamathie: @MusicThaman's BG score is a solid highlight of the film. IMO, one of his best background score efforts. Great sound mix too. Kudos to whoever has done that. Music supplements the film really well at crucial junctures.

SARAVANA:

#Bhaagamathie first half: Scary (thanks to Dolby Atmos and Pixelloid) and the interval bang (though you can see that coming) will blow your mind, our music maistro RR take a bow @MusicThaman, Anushka Shetty, the undisputed Queen of Screen Presence and Royalness.

khaja_OI:

Bhaagamathie nallada iruku....gives goose bumps whenever there is Bhaagamathie episode.....1st half is engaing......second half is predictable....

Bhaagamathie High Points: Anushka's performance... good storyline...twists....BGM...#Bhaagamathie

Drawback: The story is predictable once the twist is revealed... #Bhaagamathie ....Overall..I Give... 2.75/5

Madhu Kiran

Just finished watching #Bhaagamathie premier in USA..well made film with good story & screenplay.. @Anushka_ASF rocked n lived up to expectations.. but main hero of movie is @MusicThaman ..killed it with his BG score. Terrific.. congrats #BhaagamathieInTheatersToday #Bhagamathie