Mega power star Ram Charan has confessed that his wife Upasana Kamineni could not sleep the whole night after watching Anushka Shetty-starrer Bhaagamathie (Bhagamathi/Bhagamati).

Ram Charan, who is busy shooting on Rangasthalam, took some time off from his busy schedule to watch Bhaagamathie with his wife Upasana on Wednesday night. He took to his Facebook account to laud Anushka Shetty and the film unit for their wonderful work. The actor also confessed about Upasana's sleepless night.

On Thursday, Ram Charan wrote on his Facebook page: "Happened to watch #Bhagmathie last night. Mind blowing performance by Anushka. Great technical and production values. A huge shout out to Team Bhagmathie. Congratulations guys on a great job. #confessiontime the wifey couldn't sleep last night thanks to the movie."

Meanwhile, Upasana Kamineni also admitted to spending a sleepless night after watching Bhaagamathie. She retweeted Ram Charan's post and described the movie as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. She wrote: "#RamCharan - this is so true. Omg ! Was at the edge of my seat throughout - couldn't sleep ! def watch the film !!! "

#RamCharan - this is so true. Omg ! Was at the edge of my seat throughout - couldn't sleep ! def watch the film !!! ?? pic.twitter.com/o9f2nL4Vm5 — Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) February 1, 2018

Written and directed by G Ashok, Bhaagamathie is a horror thriller about IAS officer Chanchala (Anushka Shetty), who wants to do good for villagers. But her lover (Unni Mukundan) is shot dead and she is framed for a crime as part of a political revenge masterplan. What happens next forms the crux of the film.

G Ashok's brilliant scripting, Anushka Shetty's performance and rich production values of Bhaagamathie have struck a chord with filmgoers and critics. The movie has received positive feedback from everyone, including some celebs like Maruthi Dasari.

After watching it, director Maruthi Dasari tweeted: "Watched a fantastic screen play film #Bhaagamathie, thought it's another horror film but brillaint twists & turns made me surprised. #Anushka garu U R THE BEST. Congratulations @UV_Creations Dir Ashok BGM hero @MusicThaman & everybody in the team for the Solid Hit -"