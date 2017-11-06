The makers of Anushka Shetty-starrer Bhaagamathie have released the first look of the movie. The actress' birthday is on November 7, and as promised, the first look of the film has been released on the eve of her special day.

The first look of Bhaagamathie was supposed to be out at 6.55 pm on Monday, but it was released an hour before for some reasons. Fans were eagerly waiting for the poster to be out, and certainly the wait was worth it.

In the first look of Bhaagamathie, Anushka is seen in her fiercest avatar. She is seen holding a blood-dripping hammer in one hand, while her other hand is nailed on to the wall. The first look of the film is definitely very intense, if not scary.

The makers and team of the film have been building up the hype around the Anushka-starrer on social media with a number of tweets. "5.55!! Today!! #bhagamathee first look mind blowing poster is gonna be here!! From @UV_Creations #anushka at her best ever !!," singer and composer S. Thaman had tweeted.

After the great success of Baahubali series, Anushka is now all set to appear on the big screen with this big movie. Bhaagamathie was initially slated to be released in August 2017, but the date was postponed due to Baahubali 2.

Anushka will yet again be seen in a period drama, and hence the makers of Bhaagamathie had reportedly hope that releasing the film in the same year of Baahubali 2 would prompt the audience recall her Baahubali avatar.