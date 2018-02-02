Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie (Bhagamathi/Bhagamati) has taken its collection close to the mark of Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office in the first week. It has achieved the "hit" status in just seven days.

The Anushka Shetty-starrer was made in Telugu and dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. Amidst huge hype and promotions, all the versions were released in over 1,200 screens across the globe on January 26 and received superb response everywhere. Bhaagamathie garnered positive feedback from everyone and the word of mouth boosted its collection at the worldwide box office over the weekend.

Bhaagamathie collected Rs 36 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It earned Rs 22.50 crore for its global distributors, who had shelled out Rs 30 crore for its theatrical rights. The film recovered 75 percent of its distributors' investments in just three days.

As is the trend, Bhaagamathie witnessed a drop in its collection on Monday, but ran to packed houses in some centres, which was a big surprise for many in the industry. The film remained rock-steady on the following weekdays and made decent collections at the worldwide box office.

Bhaagamathie collected Rs 15.50 crore at the worldwide box office on the weekdays, taking its first-week total collection to Rs 51.50 crore gross. The movie earned Rs 27.60 crore for its distributors over the period. Besides producing it, UV Creations also distributed the film in most areas.

The people in the industry were all praise for the producers of Bhaagamathie. SKN tweeted: "#Bhaagamathie holds superb on week days too, this is not common on these days. So it is going to be big hit& @UV_Creations is doing path breaking films & giving continue success, it reminds my earlier days, infact they r bit ahead us with doing films in multiple languages-DilRaju."