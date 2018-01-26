Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie (Bhagamathi/Bhagamati) has got a good opening and is set to make a superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day. It is likely to beat the record of Balakrishna's Jai Simha.

Anushka Shetty hogged the limelight with Arundhati and Baahubali series took her popularity to a new high. Today, she is considered as lady superstar of south Indian cinema and Bhaagamathie happens to be her next release after Baahubali. Hence, there was a lot of expectations and curiosity for the movie.

In a bid to cash in on the craze, the makers decided to dub Bhaagamathie in Tamil and Malayalam and release it with the same title. Its promos struck a chord with the filmgoers around the world doubling the expectations. In addition, the makers shelled out hefty sum on the promotions of the film.

To cater to the huge demand, the distributors booked nearly 650 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 350 screens in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other parts of India, 200 screens in USA, UAE, UK and other international markets. Bhaagamathie was released around 1,200 screens across the globe on January 26.

The hysteria surrounding it helped Bhaagamathie register a decent amount of advance booking for its opening day. The movie was premiered in the US and other international markets on Thursday. Having received a very good response, the movie went on to become the biggest opener solo film for Anushka Shetty at the overseas box office.

The G Ashok-directed movie opened to fantastic response everywhere with an average occupancy of 60 percent in the morning show. Bhaagamathie impressed the viewers and garnered positive take from them. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#BhaagamathieArrives with a Bang!!. Good openings all over!. #Bhaagamathie."

As per early trends, Bhaagamathie is likely to collect over Rs 12 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film will become the biggest opener for Anushka Shetty. It is expected to beat the opening day record of Balakrishna's Jai Simha to become the third biggest opener of 2018 after MCA and Agnyaathavaasi. Stay locked to this page to detailed area-wise collection report of Bhaagamathie.